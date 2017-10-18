Wow, Thank You!

This site has seen more traffic in the last 24 hours than since I launched it in March/April! Humongous thanks to Krista Stevens for featuring my Sandman Inktober piece on Discover! I figured I’d get a little more traffic; maybe 20 more visitors/views than the average day. But, no… I’ve gotten over 600 views and nearly 100 new followers! That’s peanuts to a lot of folks but it’s pretty special for me. I better make good and keep up whatever it is I’m doing that you guys are digging!
So, yeah, wow, I’m a little overwhelmed. More Inktober coming and some new comic strips as well! Thanks so much for all the love!
