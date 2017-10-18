Wow, Thank You!

doodlesquatguy Blog, Squat Tags: , ,

This site has seen more traffic in the last 24 hours than since I launched it in March/April! Humongous thanks to Krista Stevens for featuring my Sandman Inktober piece on Discover! I figured I’d get a little more traffic; maybe 20 more visitors/views than the average day. But, no… I’ve gotten over 600 views and nearly 100 new followers! That’s peanuts to a lot of folks but it’s pretty special for me. I better make good and keep up whatever it is I’m doing that you guys are digging!

So, yeah, wow, I’m a little overwhelmed. More Inktober coming and some new comic strips as well! Thanks so much for all the love!

Check out my store for original art here!

Follow me on Instagram and Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s