Inktober Day 29 October 29, 2017 Tags: Abdullah the Butcher, Inktober, Inktober2017, wrestling, wwe
7 thoughts on “Inktober Day 29”
Man, there isn’t any image in the post.
Fixed. >_<
Are those watercolors?
Yep. Just a simple $1.00 watercolor set from Dollar Tree, then inked over with Pilot Parallel Pens and a brushpen.
And did you use the same technique for your first inktober sketch? The one featured on discover?
Pretty much. Dream has a bit more ink and I used some whiteout for highlights and stuff. It’s been sorta evolving through the month.
Well, that is what I like the most about Inktober. One month, daily sketching and you end up with a completely different style of drawing.
