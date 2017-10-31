On To November!

So, Inktober is over. I’m not enough of a G.I. Joe fan to take on Joevember but I’m thinking about doing a drawing a day for No-Shave November / Movember where I draw a character a day that does not have a moustache, WITH a moustache! So, throw some clean-shaven characters at me in the comments section and I’ll see about sexifying them w/ Ron Swanson level facial mouthbrows!

